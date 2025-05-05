If you've ben around the NBA in the last 15 years, you know that Draymond Green loves to talk. The Golden State Warriors star has become known for his trash talking just as much as his stellar play on the court during his illustrious career, and he was letting it fly again on Sunday night.

In fairness, Green had every right to strut his stuff after the Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 103-89 on the road in Game 7 on Sunday to advance to the second round of the playoffs. As the final seconds were ticking down, Green gave a simple message into the camera for the Rockets after the hard-fought battle.

“Goodnight, it's been real!” Green said gleefully.

While the defensive ace was pretty calm on the court, that all changed once he got into the tunnel. Green and Stephen Curry were riled up on their way off the floor after moving on to round two.

"SURPRISE! SURPRISE! SURPRISE!" Draymond Green was HYPED up with Steph Curry as they were heading to the locker room

Curry and Green have a lot of experience walking off of the Toyota Center court victorious in the playoffs. The Warriors closed the Rockets out on the road in Game 7 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals in Houston and in Game 6 of the 2019 Conference Semifinals on the road, so this is the third time that Rockets fans have had to watch the dynamic duo end their season.

Green played one of his best games of what has been an up-and-down series for him in Game 7. He set the tone early with a big defensive stop on Alperen Sengun and also scored eight quick points right out of the gate to give the Warriors an early lead.

Green didn't keep up that scoring pace all night, although he did have some clutch finishes in traffic throughout the evening. However, he didn't need to put up the points himself. Buddy Hield had a spectacular 33-point performance, and Curry and Jimmy Butler came up big when the Warriors needed them to.

Now, Golden State has a tough test ahead as the Minnesota Timberwolves await in round two. The Timberwolves have a bunch of size on the interior like the Rockets did, so Green will have his hands full on the interior once again.