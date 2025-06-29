Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was receptive towards the blockbuster trade of his former co-star Kevin Durant.

After three seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Durant has a new destination. Phoenix traded him to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and multiple first-round picks. it marks the third team Durant will join after leaving Green and the Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.

Green uploaded an episode of The Draymond Green Show on Saturday. He was positive about the trade, especially with how little the Rockets gave up to acquire Durant, a player he won two titles with.

“Its an upgrade… When you look at the rosters of everywhere we heard KD [Kevin Durant] may go, this team did the least gutting of a roster that a team may have had to do,” Green said.

What lies ahead for Draymond Green, Warriors

It's clear to Draymond Green that the Rockets found the ideal situation to acquire Kevin Durant via trade. As for him and the Warriors, they will be busy this offseason.

Golden State has secured its star core of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III and Green for at least the next two seasons. However, the rest of the roster can stand to see plenty of improvement despite the salary being low for the team to use this summer.

They will have to address the contract situations of Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, Kevin Looney, and Kevin Knox. The first is a restricted free agent, but his demands for a bigger role could prove to be tricky for the Warriors to safely resolve.

Golden State knows they can succeed with its veteran star core, reaching the West Semis before an injury to Curry ended their hopes. However, improving the overall depth of the team will be crucial as they aspire for a title run next season.