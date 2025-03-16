Steve Kerr cemented himself as the Golden State Warriors' all-time winningest coach in franchise history on Saturday night. This prompted praise from star Draymond Green.

The Warriors beat the New York Knicks 97-94, which earned Kerr the 558th win of his head coaching career. Not only that but he now stands alone with the most wins as a head coach throughout the team's history.

Green reflected on his head coach's achievement after the game. He had high remarks, considering the impact he had on the franchise since he became the head coach in 2014.

“He's a special guy, he made this place a special place… he came in here and got us over the top,” Green said.

Draymond on Steve Kerr becoming the @warriors all-time leader in regular-season coaching wins tonight with 558: "He's a special guy, he made this place a special place… he came in here and got us over the top."

What's next for Steve Kerr, Warriors

It will be an unforgettable night for Steve Kerr, Draymond Green and the Warriors. They get to bask in the success their head coach gave them, both in the regular season and playoffs. And with Kerr achieving a feat that has been long coming since his start in 2014, it was well deserved.

The Warriors have been on a roll since the end of the NBA All-Star break, going 11-1 in that stretch. Prior to Saturday's game, they have been averaging 123 points on 48.5% shooting from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc in the last 11.

Golden State currently has a 39-28 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They trail the Los Angeles Lakers by two games and the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets by 3.5 games.

Following Saturday's win over the Knicks, marking their seventh straight, the Warriors will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Denver Nuggets on March 17 at 10 p.m. ET.