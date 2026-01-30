The Cleveland Cavaliers spoiled what could have been LeBron James final time playing in his hometown, after they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers a couple of nights ago. Even though James' return was supposed to be the highlight, the Cavs' postgame interview took the cake.

When Donovan Mitchell was asked about James' impact in the city, Jaylon Tyson interuppted and said, “This is Donovan Mitchell‘s city now. When [Mitchell] comes back here, we’re gonna make sure everyone roots for him like they did for [LeBron]. This is his stuff. This is his city.”

That caught many people by surprise, and it may have even caught Mitchell off guard as well. Days later, and people are still sharing their opinions, including Draymond Green, who has never been shy of sounding off.

“Cleveland is more Kyrie Irving's city than it is Donovan Mitchell's city,” Green said on his podcast. “Iman Shumpert's city, Tristan Thompson, J.R. Smith, Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye. It's actually more of those guys' city until these guys win a championship because those guys can always walk in that arena and look up and say, ‘That's us.'

"Cleveland is more Kyrie Irving… Tristan Thompson's city than Donovan Mitchell's city." Draymond Green weighs in on Jaylon Tyson's post-game comments! 🏆 👀 pic.twitter.com/nWJBs0Y92c — The Draymond Green Show (@DraymondShow) January 30, 2026

“No disrespect to Donovan Mitchell. I think the only thing Donovan Mitchell did wrong was not stop the kid when he said it. Say ‘Hey, no sir. Not quite. But young fella, keep playing the way you're playing and help us get there, then we can say that.' Until then, can't quite say that.

Green knows how much guys such as Irving, Smith, Jefferson, and others mean to the city because they helped them win the franchise's first NBA championship, and they had to go through his Golden State Warriors team to do so. Mitchell has a long way to go to be mentioned in the same sentence as those guys, and he has to get further in the playoffs to have a chance.