SAN FRANCISCO– As the Golden State Warriors continue to search for momentum in their 8-game homestand, De'Anthony Melton continues to get better and better after returning from a season-ending ACL tear last year.

In Golden State's comfortable 119-97 win over the depleted Portland Trail Blazers, Melton finished with a season high 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting, leading the team in scoring on a night where the offense drained 23 3-pointers.

After the game, Dubs' defensive star Draymond Green spoke highly of Melton's performance.

“He's putting the ball on the floor a lot more than he has in the past,” Green said. “But just really having another ball handler, playmaker, starting to shoot the ball really well, and obviously we know what he's capable of defensively, so just adding a different dynamic, especially to that group that he plays with mostly.”

Asked Draymond Green about watching De’Anthony Melton get back to this level behind the scenes after the season-ending ACL injury last year: “We thought he was important before he got hurt… Very happy for him as I know the work that he put in to get back.” pic.twitter.com/91LYgdEGZ3 — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) January 14, 2026

As the combo-guard gets further and further away from ACL surgery and injury rehab, Melton has become the Warriors' X-factor– a much-needed emergence for a team in desperate need of consistency.

Over the last 7 games, Melton's averaging 14.1 points on 44.7% from deep and 51.4% from the field in 22.4 minutes. In that stretch, he leads the team with a +52 plus/minus, playing a part in several of the Warriors' best combinations. He's provided a much-needed scoring boost off the bench for a team that struggles on that end at times.

“We need that,” Jimmy Butler said about Melton's scoring. “But even more important for us, we need guys who can get stops. We need guys that are able to switch, that are going to be able to communicate, and guard everybody, [and] know all the coverages. And he's one of those guys.

Melton's work to get back to this level

It's been a long road back to the floor for Melton. The 27-year-old guard's been through the wringer recovering from tearing his ACL back in November of 2024. His injury forced the Warriors to deal him to the Nets for Dennis Schröder (whose contract they then spun into the Butler trade). However, amicable feelings brought the two parties back together this season.

For Green, he's appreciative of Melton rejoining the Warriors, describing how it's been watching the guard recover behind the scenes.

“It's great. We thought he was very important to this team before he got hurt,” Green said. “So for him to come back was a big gift for us and to see how he's playing now that he's back from the injury and minutes are starting to go up. Although, he's been doing this in under 20 minutes. Although the restriction has gone up. But very happy for him, as I know the work that he put in to get back.”

The Warriors are slowly ramping up Melton's minute restriction as he gets his sea legs back. Right now, he's around the 22-25 minute range, with Kerr feeling comfortable going a little over that if needed. And as his minutes and stats continue to climb, so too does Melton's confidence.

“I feel like it's coming along,” Melton said earlier this week. “At the same time, I'm just trying to take it day by day. Game-by-game and just see whatever the next game holds. Feeling pretty confident, just seeing what the next day endures.

“I'm feeling more confident beating my defender off the dribble, making the right decision. I think when I first got back, I was so used to playing against coaches… Now, when I got back, it's going against 6-7, 6-8 wings and 7-footers and quick dudes, so I think that was the biggest adjustment for me.”

With four more home games in this stretch, the Warriors will need more of Melton's play to stay afloat.