When the Golden State Warriors take the court against the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 25, fans will be in for a halftime treat. The Warriors are set to honor their 2015 NBA championship team with a special halftime ceremony that evening, the team announced on Tuesday.

Members of the Warriors’ 2015 championship team are expected to be in attendance for the Hornets game and for the special halftime ceremony. Of course, head coach Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green are all still part of the Warriors organization and were all members of the 2015 team.

The 2015 title was what kicked off the team’s run that saw them win three championships in five seasons, including four NBA Finals appearances. Those titles were won in the old Oracle Arena, and Curry joined calls for the Warriors to play games there again.

The Feb. 25 ceremony is just one of the Warriors’ events to honor members of the 2015 team. The organization will also retire Andre Iguodala’s jersey just a few days prior. Iguodala was named the Finals MVP of the 2015 series.

In 2015, the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games to win the franchise’s first championship since 1975. During the Warriors’ run those years, they developed a mini-rivalry with the Cavs with four straight NBA Finals matchups against each other.

The Cavs would come back from being down 3-1 in 2016 to defeat the Warriors in Game 7 and clinch the organization’s first NBA title. That offseason, the Warriors signed Kevin Durant in free agency and would win back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. In 2017 they beat the Cavs in five games, and in 2018 they swept the Cavs.

The Warriors would return to the NBA Finals in 2019, but lost to the Toronto Raptors in six games amid injuries to Durant and Klay Thompson. The team would win another NBA title in 2022, but have not been a contender since then.