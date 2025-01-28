The Golden State Warriors have announced that they will be retiring Andre Iguodala's No. 9 jersey on Sunday, Feb. 23, following the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Iguodala will become the seventh player in Warriors history to have his jersey retired, joining the likes of Wilt Chamberlain (#13), Tom Meschery (#14), Alvin Attles (#16), Chris Mullin (#17), Rick Barry (#24), and Nate Thurmond (#42).

“Andre will go down as one of the smartest, shrewdest, and most unique and successful players ever to wear a Warriors uniform,” Warriors' owner Joe Lacob said in a statement released by the team. “We thought all of that could be true when we acquired him in 2013, but the reality — four titles, six Finals appearances, a Finals MVP — exceeded even our wildest imaginations.

“He was the perfect player and person at the perfect time for our team, and the sacrifice he made in coming off the bench in 2014 sent a message that he came here to help us do one thing: win.”

After retiring in 2023, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) executive committee appointed Iguodala as NBPA Acting Executive Director, a title he still holds today.

