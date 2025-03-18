Jimmy Butler's impact on the Golden State Warriors has been highly beneficial. This garnered recognition from Dwyane Wade.

Wade appeared as a special guest on the 7PM in Brooklyn Podcast with host Carmelo Anthony last Friday. He explained his excitement towards seeing Butler benefit the Warriors at a high level.

“First of all, it’s a new relationship. We all know (what it’s like) when you get into a new relationship,” Wade prefaced, joking about the honeymoon phase with Anthony and fellow co-host Kazeem Famuyide. “They’re in the beginning of a relationship. I think Jimmy, he’s different than what you’re used to for [Golden State], but it actually fits perfectly, because there’s so much attention on Steph [Curry] on the perimeter.”

“And now Jimmy gets to play that space down low a lot; you see Draymond [Green] hits him a lot in the paint, etcetera.”

What's next for Jimmy Butler, Warriors

Dwyane Wade is well of the importance of elevating a team, given his Hall of Fame playing career. It doesn't surprise him to see how well Jimmy Butler has improved the Warriors' performances as they progress through the second half of the season.

Butler has played in 15 games with the team so far, averaging 16.4 points, 5.9 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. He is shooting 44.2% from the field, including 22.2% from beyond the arc. His presence has allowed the Warriors to go 14-1 when he's on the court.

Golden State has a 39-28 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 2.5 games behind the Los Angeles Lakers and 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies.

Following Monday's game against the Nuggets, the Warriors will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Milwaukee Bucks on March 18 at 10 p.m. ET.