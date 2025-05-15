The Golden State Warriors are seeing their season come to an end in the most unfortunate way possible. After winning Game 1 of the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a partial effort from Stephen Curry, the Warriors are on the brink of losing four in a row without their superstar as he watches from the bench with a hamstring injury.

In all likelihood, Golden State just needed one more win to get to a Game 6 where Curry could potentially get back on the floor. The two teams would have had three full days off between Game 5 and Game 6, giving him extra time to recover. However, after blowing a late lead in Game 3, the Warriors have not been able to recover as the Timberwolves cruised to a pair of easy wins in Games 4 and 5.

With Curry off the floor, someone has to take the blame. While there is plenty to go around for the four consecutive losses, head coach Steve Kerr is taking the brunt of it, with many Warriors fans calling for his job.

Can the Warriors fire Steve Kerr? None of their success has come from him, but he’s definitely held them back at several points. — Gavin Greer (@Gavin_30_Greer) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Am sorry, say what you want but I am officially in the “Steve Kerr should be fired” group this is what we really look like without Steph. Kerr out #DubNation — 𝑅𝒶𝒽𝒾𝓂 (@rahim77905624) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Steve Kerr went with the same line up. That’s been losing. Warriors need to fire this man because he’s stubborn and killed youth development. — FREEDOM (@Gtrealmacoy) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Of course, the Warriors deciding to move on from a coach that has won four NBA Championships seems very unlikely and would be shocking, even if Golden State fans have been frustrated with him for multiple seasons now.

While Kerr may be taking the heat from a frustrated fanbase, it is impossible to expect this Warriors team to be competitive without Curry on the floor. Even the ultra-talented Warriors teams in the late 2010s struggled to survive without Curry in this movement-heavy system, so there is no way that this depleted version of Golden State was going to compete with a very good Timberwolves team.

Still, this is a depressing way for the Warriors to go out. Curry and company looked like a truly elite team over the back half of the season after trading for Jimmy Butler and made their way through a tough seven-game series in the first round against the Houston Rockets. Now, their championship hopes have been dashed in large part due to one unfortunate injury.