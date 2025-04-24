The Golden State Warriors are looking to take control of their first-round series against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night after stealing Game 1, but that task quickly got much tougher.

With the Rockets holding a first-quarter lead, Warriors star Jimmy Butler went up for a rebound and got undercut by Amen Thompson before landing extremely hard on his tailbone area.

Jimmy Butler took a HARD fall after going up for a defensive rebound. He would stay in the game 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/IFtQUSWmqg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Butler stayed in the game to shoot his free throws for the foul that as called before checking out of the game. The midseason acquisition didn't even sit on the bench, instead opting to gingerly limp back to the locker room for further evaluation. It didn't take long for the Warriors to make the final decision on Butler, who is now out for the rest of the game with a pelvic contusion.

Butler is one of the toughest players in the league, so there's no question that he will try to play through injury in the playoffs not matter what. However, he was clearly in a ton of pain after this scary moment in Houston.

The Warriors really can't afford to lose Butler for any extended amount of time considering their lack of depth and players that Steve Kerr can really rely on in a playoff series. Starting guard Brandin Podziemski also popped up on the injury report on Wednesday with an illness. He started the game, but is clearly unwell and went to the locker room at the end of the first quarter according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“Brandin Podziemski also to the locker room during the timeout between quarters followed by the training staff,” Slater reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Dealing with stomach issue today. Warriors have two starters in the locker room.”

With both Butler and Podziemski out of the game, Kerr was forced to turn to Jonathan Kuminga for some key minutes as the Warriors try to get back in the game.

Kuminga's role on the team has been a major talking point of late after he was benched by Kerr late in the season. He last saw game action on April 11, but Golden State needs him to come up big if Butler is forced to miss extended time.