Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga remains in limbo, with the trade deadline on the horizon. His name continues to be thrown around, especially after his trade demand, and the Warriors are reportedly willing to listen to any offer.

The season-ending knee injury of fellow forward Jimmy Butler, however, might have thrown a monkey wrench into Golden State's plan. Without Butler, the Warriors might not want to release Kuminga anymore.

On Tuesday, he proved that he can be productive if given enough opportunities. He scored 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting in 21 minutes off the bench against the Toronto Raptors, although they lost, 145-127. He also had five rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

“Certainly a statement from Kuminga after not playing since December 18,” wrote ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel on X.

Fans also reacted to Kuminga's solid output, with some noticing his untapped talent.

“He played well. Hopefully, other teams see this and are enticed. Best for both parties,” said @NoBadTakesAqui.

“Hasn’t played in a month and drops 20 off the bench,” added @KeiarmandiK.

“Trade value up, so trade the man ASAP,” posted @easymoneysmokee.

“IDK if he would rethink a trade request, but he’s the perfect replacement for Jimmy Butler,” claimed @WayofCraig.

“Why’d Kerr ever even hate him? He's a good player with a ton of potential. Completely limited by Kerr being stubborn AF,” commented @KevinPorterMVP.

The 23-year-old Kuminga has been a conundrum for the Warriors since they drafted him as the seventh overall pick in 2021. While he has the tools to become a great player, his on-court habits leave much to be desired.

His strong performance against the Raptors, however, could be a good audition for Kuminga, as he seeks greener pastures outside the Bay Area.