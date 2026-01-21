The Golden State Warriors were dealt a serious blow after it was confirmed that Jimmy Butler suffered a season-ending knee injury on Monday. The Warriors lost one of their top scorers, leaving Stephen Curry with a heavier load.

Golden State is in eighth place in the Western Conference with a 25-19 record entering its game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. The team has already struggled with a healthy lineup. What more now that Butler, who's averaging 20 points, is gone?

But for ESPN's Kendrick Perkins, Butler's unfortunate situation could be a blessing in disguise. He urged Curry to call Giannis Antetokounmpo and force the Milwaukee Bucks to trade him to the Warriors.

“It's time. It's the perfect timing. If I'm Steph right now, I'm picking up the phone, and you know who I'm calling? I'm calling Giannis and saying, ‘Hey, man, what are you waiting on? Damn it, I need you and you need me. Let's make it happen right now,'” said Perkins on the “Road Trippin' Show.”

The 31-year-old Antetokounmpo has been linked to the Warriors over the past few years, and teaming up with the 37-year-old Curry at this point in their careers could be mutually beneficial.

“If you're Giannis and you talk about winning championships, and we talk about that window closing, it's perfect timing. Again, I said it before, I'm gonna say it again: No one is going to be mad at Giannis Antetokounmpo if he wants out of Milwaukee,” added Perkins.

Article Continues Below

“It’s time” Big Perk says it’s time for Steph to pick up the phone and make that call to Giannis! ( @KendrickPerkins / @Rjeff24 ) pic.twitter.com/D6jHh6eV2S — Road Trippin’ Show (@RoadTrippinShow) January 20, 2026

The Warriors could offer the Bucks a trade package of Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, and a bunch of draft picks in exchange for Antetokounmpo.

A pair of two-time MVPs leading the Warriors? Sounds amazing.

But maybe Perkins needs to call Curry first and sell his idea.