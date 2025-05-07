Following the Golden State Warriors’ 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had high praise for Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, calling him the best in the league.

Johnson shared his reaction on X, formerly known as Twitter, commending Kerr’s leadership and strategic execution in Tuesday’s win.

“Jimmy Butler led the Warriors with 20 points and 11 rebounds while Buddy Hield added 24 points to take Game 1 over the Timberwolves 99-88,” Johnson wrote. “What makes the Warriors so tough is they have the best coach in the league, Steve Kerr, and he showed that last night with his offensive and defensive game plans. The Warriors are also the smartest team in the NBA with the highest basketball IQ and leaders Steph, Draymond and Jimmy. This is why they beat the Timberwolves last night!”

The endorsement comes as Kerr continues to steer a retooled Warriors lineup through the postseason. Golden State secured the Game 1 win despite an early setback when Stephen Curry exited with a hamstring injury. Curry played just 13 minutes, finishing with 13 points, one rebound, and one assist on 5-for-9 shooting from the field and 3-for-6 from three-point range.

Warriors step up without Stephen Curry as Steve Kerr earns praise from Magic Johnson ahead of pivotal Game 2

Following the game, the Warriors announced that Curry had sustained a low-grade left hamstring strain and has been ruled out for Game 2. He will be re-evaluated in one week, with early expectations pointing to him potentially missing multiple games in the series.

Despite Curry’s absence, Golden State maintained control behind strong efforts from its supporting cast. Hield led all scorers with 24 points on 5-for-8 shooting from beyond the arc, while Butler contributed a double-double and key defensive plays. Draymond Green added 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals in a performance that highlighted his leadership on both ends of the floor.

Kerr’s in-game adjustments and the Warriors’ ability to execute without their star guard did not go unnoticed. Johnson’s comments underscored the respect Kerr has earned across the league for maximizing talent and creating cohesion within a team often reshaped by injuries or roster movement.

Under Kerr, the Warriors have continued to thrive in high-pressure playoff environments, even when faced with adversity. The coach, who has led Golden State to four NBA championships since taking over in 2014, once again showcased his tactical versatility and ability to adapt, drawing praise from figures well beyond the Bay Area.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET at Target Center and will be broadcast on TNT. The Warriors will look to extend their series lead to 2-0 before returning to San Francisco for Games 3 and 4, which begin Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.