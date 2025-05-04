One of the top pieces of the Golden State Warriors' rotation will be out against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, as Gary Payton II isn't playing due to an illness, according to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

This isn't the first time the team has had a sickness go around. Recently, Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski battled a sickness during the series.

Unfortunately, it hit one of the crucial pieces of the team at the worst time. After the Rockets had a convincing Game 6 win, they're hoping to have more momentum on their home floor.

With Payton II being ruled out, it might add more fuel to the fire.

Simultaneously, it might force Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler to take over. Either way, this Game 7 will be energetic and full of tension, as the series has been every game.

Confrontations have transpired every game. However, glue guys like Payton II have often been the deciding factor. Funny enough, Rockets center Steven Adams has been a major proponent for Houston's success this series.

The superstars are doing their thing, but the depth pieces have been keeping their respective teams in the game.

Warriors face major blow with Gary Payton II's illness

As mentioned earlier, the two Golden State stars will have to carry the burden for them to win. It makes Houston's life easier, as the Warriors will lose a premier defender.

After all, Payton II had a heroic effort in the Warriors' Game 3 win. He's much more to his team than simply a glue guy.

He can take over a game in his own way. Rebounding, hounding defense, and shot-making can take the pressure off.

However, this is a Game 7. Everyone will bring their A game, no matter the circumstances. The Warriors might feel sorry for Payton II but at this stage of the game, it is a next-man up mentality.

Payton II would even think the same thing.

Still, there could be a big “what if” regarding Payton II and how Golden State plays. If they lose to Houston, the question will be raised about “what if he was playing?”

If not, then it will be business as usual for the team.

With the game set to tip off in just over two hours, the game plan could look vastly different than what was expected. One thing is for certain, though: both teams will do whatever is necessary to win.