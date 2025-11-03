The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a tepid start to the 2025 NBA season, currently sitting at 4-3 after a road loss to the Indiana Pacers without Tyrese Haliburton. That was preceded by a loss against the Milwaukee Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo, quickly eliminating any good vibes leftover from the team's recent strong home stretch.

As the season continues to roll on, star point guard Stephen Curry recently was announced to be a host on LeBron James and Steve Nash's “Mind the Game” podcast, as reported by the podcast's account on X, formerly Twitter.

“There's just certain guys over the course of the history of the game, no matter what you do, they still have an advantage. And that's what makes him great,” said James in the video, paired with footage of Curry entering the recording studio.

Joining the show this week… the greatest shooter of all time. @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/4RwXf4HEmU — Mind the Game (@mindthegamepod) November 3, 2025

Curry and James have turned from rivals to friends over the last several years, with the two frequently showing respect for one another, including last year as teammates in the Paris Olympics.

It appears that the pair will now provide listeners with some epic content on this latest podcast episode.

Article Continues Below

A rough patch for the Warriors

Meanwhile, Curry and the Warriors are looking to turn things around after two straight inexplicable road losses on the road this week. Curry in particular was horrid down the stretch of the game against the Pacers, frequently turning the ball over and not having his best shooting game to boot.

Overall, Golden State will need to stay healthy to have any chance of surviving in a crowded Western Conference, and that seems like a long shot considering the collective age of the roster. However, the team is still a game above the .500 mark and theoretically has room to build off the solid home wins they recently picked up over the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Warriors will next hit the floor on Tuesday at home against the Phoenix Suns.