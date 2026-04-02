The Golden State Warriors continued their losing ways on Wednesday evening with a blowout home loss at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs. While the Warriors recently learned that Stephen Curry will attempt to make his return to the lineup in the coming days, it's still been a very disappointing and injury-plagued season in the Bay Area.

Now, more information is coming to light on some of the moves that Golden State attempted to make to try to give themselves a shot in the arm, including a potential trade for Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard.

“…multiple league sources indicated this week that the Warriors were reasonably close to trading for Kawhi Leonard last February — apparently with much of the deal terms generally agreed to — before the Clippers ultimately decided to pull out of the talks,” reported Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard.

He added that “Leonard’s name continues to be connected to possible Warriors moves — either in continuing trade talks or, as many around the league are speculating, if Leonard’s remaining contract with the Clippers is voided after the investigation into salary-cap circumvention.”

Indeed, Leonard and the Clippers are currently under investigation by the NBA for an alleged attempt to circumvent the league salary cap by funneling millions of dollars to the star via a since-bankrupt company, and the consequences could be dire, depending on the NBA's findings.

Meanwhile, the Warriors certainly need at least one more star player in order to have a legit chance of competing, especially now that Jimmy Butler is out for the rest of this year, and possibly well into next year, with a torn ACL.

With Curry now 38 years old and the injury concerns piling up, the pressure is on for the Warriors' brass to get something done this offseason.