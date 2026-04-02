The Golden State Warriors are headed for the play-in game for a third consecutive year, having lost to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday evening to drop their record to 36-40 on the season. While the team recently learned that Stephen Curry will likely make his return from injury this weekend, the fanbase still isn't exactly brimming with optimism that a deep postseason run is on the horizon.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has increasingly fallen out of favor with Warriors fans for some of his bizarre lineup rotations and seeming inability to balance keeping the veterans happy with developing the team's younger players, and recently, Golden State insider Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard made a bold prediction as to Kerr's future in the Bay Area.

“My sense is that the most feasible scenario is that Kerr will return for next season, and that it will be pretty clearly marked as likely his last with the Warriors. A literal last dance, at least for the Kerr era,” reported Kawakami.

Kerr was named the Warriors' head coach prior to the 2014-15 season and immediately experienced immense success, winning 67 games and an NBA championship in his first season at the helm, and adding three more rings to the collection over the years.

However, things have gone south for the Warriors since their 2022 championship run, and the team appears to now be finally considering the possibility that the dynastic days are coming to an end. That doesn't mean that the Warriors won't go big game hunting this offseason in order to try to make the “last dance” a worthwhile one.

Kawakami also clarified that “I also am fairly certain, though, that none of this has been decided.”

The Warriors will next hit the floor on Thursday night vs the Cleveland Cavaliers.