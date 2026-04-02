The Golden State Warriors took a tough 127-113 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, a game headlined by Victor Wembanyama dropping 41 points. But inside the locker room, Seth Curry focused on something bigger than the result.

With Stephen Curry nearing a return, Seth made it clear what he wants before the season closes, per Heavy.

“Wanna get out there with him at least one time and experience that and put on a show for the fans,” Seth said. “I know that’s one of his motivating factors… to see us out there on the court together, but no pressure.”

The possibility carries real weight. Despite long NBA careers, the brothers have never shared the floor in a meaningful moment.

Seth Curry is looking forward to Steph’s… pic.twitter.com/KpKwUwL6m8 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 2, 2026

A season shaped by setbacks

Seth’s push to reach that moment has not come easy. He missed 40 straight games due to sciatica, then dealt with an adductor strain that sidelined him again. The stop-and-start rhythm tested his patience.

Still, Wednesday offered a glimpse of progress.

“Actually feel pretty good,” he said. “Just run out of games… trying to use my limited minutes as days to build and get in shape.”

He did not hide the frustration either.

“It’s been tough. Not the way I envisioned the season at all,” Seth admitted. “But try to stick to the process.”

That process now feels simple and urgent. Stay ready, maximize every minute, and build toward a chance that has eluded both brothers for years.

“Whatever it is, whether it’s 5 minutes, 15 minutes… just keep building,” he said.

If Stephen returns in time, that long-awaited Curry moment could finally become reality.