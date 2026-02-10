The Golden State Warriors will take any win they can get as they await the returns of Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porzingis from injury. On Monday night, they earned a scrappy win over a Memphis Grizzlies side whose competitive integrity has to be questioned considering how they'd benefit from boosting their draft lottery odds following their dealings prior to the trade deadline.

With around eight minutes left in the period, the Warriors trailed the Grizzlies by 13, 108-95. From that point forward, Golden State outscored Memphis, 19-5, with Gui Santos capping an incredible comeback effort from the Dubs' ragtag crew.

The final offensive possession for the Dubs was a mess. De'Anthony Melton was tied up, but he proceeded to win the jumpball, which then jumpstarted the chaos. Al Horford missed a layup at the rim, and then he missed a tip-in attempt. He then continued to dominate the boards, but he fell down on the ground, throwing the possession into disarray.

Somehow, Horford remained inbounds and managed to get the ball to Santos, who was well-composed as he faked GG Jackson out of his shoes before scoring the go-ahead basket to give the Warriors a 114-113 win.

GUI SANTOS WINS IT FOR THE WARRIORS 🔥 Golden State went on an 11-0 run for the win.pic.twitter.com/6mMTl0I5sz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 10, 2026

Warriors take advantage of Grizzlies' tanking efforts

It was apparent that the Grizzlies were trying to find a way to lose, although the Warriors deserve plenty of credit for sealing the deal. For starters, Memphis did not have one of Scotty Pippen Jr. or Ty Jerome on the court in the dying embers of the game.

The Grizzlies relied on a five consisting of Jackson, Jahmai Mashack, Javon Small, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Cam Spencer. This ultra-small unit paved the way for Horford to dominate the glass towards the end of the game.

Maybe Jerome and Pippen already hit their minutes limit. But why did Cedric Coward play just 12 minutes on the night? And why did Tuomas Iisalo not call a timeout to draw up a play for Memphis especially when their final possession went awry?