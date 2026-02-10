One of the most unlikely friendships in the NBA ended unceremoniously during the trade deadline. Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield's frenemy relationship was incredibly entertaining to watch over the course of the season. However, at the trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors included Hield in their trade for center Kristaps Porzingis.

While they may be on different teams now, Hield and Butler's friendship remains strong. The Warriors forward posted an image on Instagram of a screenshot of him FaceTime-ing Hield. Hield replied in the comment section, joking about being traded away from the team.

Hield and Butler became the NBA's favorite duo due to their antics. The Warriors duo were often seen jokingly razzing each other and making jokes at each other's expense. Despite their bantering antics, the two were close friends, even working out together during the offseason. After Butler suffered a torn ACL that ended his season, Hield revealed his conversations with the forward.

“He’s being Jimmy. He’s happy. Of course, injury, he wants to play. Everybody wants to play,” Hield said. “I text him/call him. He’s in high spirits. For a person to be in high spirits after an injury like that just shows his character.”

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. With the Warriors in the midst of a playoff push, the team swung for a trade at the deadline. They acquired Porzinigs from the Atlanta Hawks, trading Jonathan Kuminga as the centerpiece along with Hield. Before being traded, Hield averaged eight points per game off the bench while shooting 34.4% from deep. He also added 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists