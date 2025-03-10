Jimmy Butler just accomplished a milestone early into his stint with the Golden State Warriors.

12 games into his time with the Warriors, Butler is averaging 17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He is shooting 46% from the field, including 20% from beyond the arc.

Butler has yet to record a double-double or triple-double with Golden State. However, he has been involved in multiple areas of the game. He reached double-digits in scoring 10 times, grabbed five or more rebounds five times, and five or more assists eight times.

In terms of season totals, the star forward has 214 points, 64 rebounds and 64 assists. As a result, he became the fourth fastest player in Warriors history to record 200 or more points, 60 or more rebounds, and 60 or more assists, per StatMamba.

What's next for Jimmy Butler, Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have been successful since acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat in a blockbuster trade.

Butler is 11-1 in the games he has taken part in. His presence on the court helped elevate the Warriors on both sides of the ball, rising in the standings as they are firmly in the playoff picture.

Golden State has a 36-28 record on the season, holding the sixth spot of the Western Conference standings. They are three games behind the Houston Rockets and 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies.

This year, the Warriors have the 13th-best scoring offense (113.3) and the 15th-best offensive rating (114). Since getting Butler, they are averaging 120 points on offense and only conceding 108 points on defense.

Following Saturday's win over the Detroit Pistons, the Warriors prepare for their next matchup. They host the Portland Trail Blazers on March 10 at 10 p.m. ET.