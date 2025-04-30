Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler suffered a scary injury in Game 2 against the Houston Rockets, but he's continued to play through the ailment.

With the Dubs up 3-1 in the series and looking to close out the Rockets in Game 5 on Wednesday, Butler is listed as probable on the NBA's latest injury report. While the veteran missed Game 3 due to the glute contusion, he returned in Game 4 to help lead Golden State to a big win. Jimmy dropped 27 points in 40 minutes of action less than a week removed from his frightening fall last Wednesday.

“More than anything I just wanted to play. This is the best time of the year for everybody, this is why you go through what you go through,” Jimmy Butler said. “So to be able to miss a game, I don’t like it, but I’m back, I’m back in a big way.”

Butler's impact with the Warriors has been irreplaceable since coming to the Bay Area via trade at the deadline. Golden State was red-hot in the second half, and he's made everyone around him better. He's averaging 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game in three playoff appearances.

Jimmy Butler came up huge in the dying minutes of Game 4 on Monday. He drained three freebies from the charity stripe within the final minute and brought down a crucial rebound to help the Warriors seal the 109-106 victory.

Butler admitted he's still in pain, but it's “good pain” when it means winning:

“It’s a good pain when it’s all toward winning. I feel like they got me here to help do something special and if I’m out there on the floor I’m expected to produce and help win, so I’m glad I was able to do that tonight,” he said. “… Today I woke up and I was good enough so I was able to go out there and compete.”

Tip-off for Game 5 on Wednesday evening is scheduled for 6:30 PM EST.