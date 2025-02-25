When the Golden State Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler, it seemed like a sense of bravado was restored within a Dubs brass that was being humbled by the past few seasons. Butler was a legitimate superstar, although it did not seem like it considering how badly he burned his bridges with the Miami Heat this season, and with that, many doubted whether or not the 35-year-old forward truly is the piece missing from their championship puzzle.

The early returns of the Butler trade, however, are promising. The Warriors have won five of their first six games with Butler, and his addition has made life so much easier for Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and the rest of the team's roster. And perhaps having this restored sense of bravado is justified, what with Green and Butler declaring that the Warriors are primed to bring home the championship this year.

And so far, Green has found no reason to back down from his aggressive championship take from last week.

“I just know what it looks like. This team all year has been kind of like, ‘Man, we’re right there, but can’t quite get over the hump.’ But there’s a reason that you feel like you’re right there, but can’t quite get over,” Green said, per Marcus Thompson II and Sam Amick of The Athletic.

For Green, he believes that Butler truly is the missing piece to the Warriors' championship puzzle.

“And the reason I think we all thought we couldn’t quite get over was because there was a missing piece. That piece isn’t missing anymore. That piece is him,” Green added.

Only time will tell, however, if the Warriors are able to pull off a similar run to the one they had in 2022. There are many other fierce competitors for the Larry O'Brien trophy, with the title race being seemingly more wide-open than in recent seasons. But having the confidence that they can win it all is the first step to doing so.

Warriors must qualify for the playoffs first

Even with the Warriors playing markedly better basketball as of late, nothing is still certain regarding their playoff hopes, let alone their championship dreams. Their record of 30-27 currently has them at ninth place in the West standings, so if the season were to end today, they will have to fight through the play-in gauntlet to quality for the playoffs — an environment that the Warriors haven't exactly thrived in.

As one would recall, back in 2021, the Warriors lost two play-in games, missing the playoffs entirely. And then in 2024, they got demolished by the Sacramento Kings in the 9/10 play-in matchup. They would want to avoid the play-in tournament at all costs, although if they keep up their current pace with Jimmy Butler, they should at least finish within the top-six of the conference.