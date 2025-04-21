Jimmy Butler was ferociously historic in the Golden State Warriors' 95-85 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the West First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Sunday night.

In 42 minutes of action, Butler put up a stat line of 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and five steals. He shot 10-of-19 from the field, including 1-of-2 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-6 from the free-throw line.

His activity in scoring, rebounding, playmaking, and stealing allowed him to accomplish a playoff feat. He now ranks second in playoff games this century with 25 or more points, five or more rebounds, five or more assists, and five or more steals, according to StatMuse.

What's next for Jimmy Butler, Warriors

It is huge for Jimmy Butler to shine in his playoff debut on the Warriors' behalf, coming through on both sides of the ball against the Rockets.

Whenever Golden State needed a bucket, Butler gave them that. The same goes when it came to grabbing rebound, creating assists, or making steals. He was all over the court and it showed in the team's success in Game 1.

It's also the cherry on top that the Warriors contained the Rockets' potent offense. Holding them to 85 points, it marked the best defensive performance against Houston all year. They only shot 39.1% from the field, including 20.7% from beyond the arc, and 55% from the charity stripe.

Due to the defensive nature of the game, only three players scored in double-digits on Golden State's behalf, including Butler. Stephen Curry led the team in scoring with 31 points to go with six rebounds, three assists, and a steal. He shot 12-of-19 overall, including 5-of-9 from downtown. Brandin Podziemski came next with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Moses Moody provided seven points and two rebounds.

The Warriors will look to take a 2-0 series lead when they face the Rockets in Game 2. The contest will take place on April 23 at 9:30 p.m. ET.