On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors got back above the .500 mark with a blowout road win over the Chicago Bulls on the second night of a back to back. This game saw the return of Jimmy Butler to the lineup for Golden State, and the star finished with 19 points to go along with eight rebounds and six assists.

After the game, Butler took the opportunity to praise some of his teammates–and also roast Buddy Hield, as he's been known to do.

“Pat’s been hooping. Love what I’m seeing from Pat. BP was out there doing his thing today. Buddy still can’t shoot from the left corner. But all in all, I think we’re starting to figure out who we are,” said Butler, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Butler and Hield have been involved in a joking feud ever since Butler arrived in the Bay Area in the middle of last season, and overall, it seems to have done nothing but help the team's chemistry.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are hoping that that the return of Stephen Curry will occur soon, possibly on Friday at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Golden State doesn't have any games between now and then as the NBA Cup gets underway this week, which gives the star a nice rest opportunity to fully recover from his injury, which was sustained in a recent home loss to the Houston Rockets.

Overall, the Warriors have still been a disappointment this year, especially considering that they raced out of the gate with two impressive wins, but if they can replicate performances like the one they had on Sunday night, they should be able to make up some ground in the vaunted Western Conference rather quickly.

The Warriors and Timberwolves are slated to tip off on Friday at 10:00 pm ET.