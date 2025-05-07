The Golden State Warriors went on the road in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves and took care of business, winning 99-88. The Warriors had control for most of the game, and they even did it without having Stephen Curry for most of the night. Jimmy Butler was one of the reasons for the big win, as he finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.

This was Butler's first time playing in Minnesota since 2021, and things still get hostile for him when he goes to that city. Butler did not have a nice departure in Minnesota, so it's understandable why fans are not very fond of him, and they let him know that in Game 1. After the game, Butler was asked if heard the fans booing him.

“It doesn't bother me,” Butler said. “People do have to watch their mouth. It’s cool with the boos and all that stuff, but calling people out their name, which I can hear.”

Jimmy Butler on the Minnesota crowd: “People do have to watch their mouth. It’s cool with the boos and all that stuff, but calling people out their name, which I can hear.” Buddy Hield: “What they say? Watch your mouth.” pic.twitter.com/hSnNPa6h0M — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

There have been instances where fans say something that crosses the line, and the players try to take matters into their own hands. Luckily, Butler said that the stuff doesn't bother him, and the hope is that Timberwolves fans can just keep it clean when it comes to trash talk.

Warriors steal Game 1 on the road vs. Timberwolves

The Warriors did what every road team in Game 1 did in the second round of the playoffs, and that's steal one on the road. The Timberwolves did not shoot the ball well at all throughout the game, and that led the Warriors to take advantage. Though they won Game 1, many are wondering what the status of Curry will be, as he left the game with a hamstring strain and did not return.

Butler noted after the game how Curry makes life easier for the Warriors when he's on the court.

“We want Steph back, I'll tell you that. It's hard to play without that man. But we got one on the road, came here to do what we got to do,” Butler said. “Steph is our best player, and the game is much easier when we've got him.”

Head coach Steve Kerr noted that Curry was day-to-day, and it's uncertain what his status for Game 2 will be until he gets an MRI. Hopefully, the strain is not that bad and Curry only has to win one game, but hamstrings can be tricky, and it's hard to predict the recovery period.