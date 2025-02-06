Another monumental NBA trade went down on Wednesday night as the Miami Heat are sending Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. There have been a lot of rumors about the Warriors reaching out to teams all across the league looking for a star to join Steph Curry, and they got one in Butler. This is one of the biggest trades of the season, and it has flipped the NBA world upside down.

Fans all across the league are reacting to the big news, and that includes former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III. He is expecting Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green to be a feisty duo.

“The Golden State Warriors just traded for Jimmy Butler,” he said. “Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green on the same team is gonna make Golden State the grimiest team in the NBA. They fighting everybody.”

This is a monumental trade for a lot of reasons.

“Once all the moving pieces are settled on this, the Heat are expected to be out of the luxury tax this season, as well, sources tell ESPN,” Tim Bontemps said in a post.

We've already seen Draymond Green get in a fight with a teammate once. Is it going to happen again with Jimmy Butler joining the squad?

“Jimmy Butler and Draymond 100% getting in a fight in practice within the month,” one fan said.

The big question is… will Butler find a way to win a championship with the Warriors?

“I feel like Jimmy Butler played on half of the teams in the league… and still very much so ringless,” another fan wrote.

The Warriors have been struggling this year, and they went out and got Butler so that they can compete for a championship. However, the competition around the league is pretty stiff.

“Jimmy butler to the warriors may well break the internet lol but can they compete with doncic and lebron at the lakers? Also dont forget the cavs are doin really good this year so far, plus teams like memphis also doin good and ofcourse the celtics even tho we love to hate em lol,” one fan wrote.

This fan has their answer to the previous question: They don't think that Butler will win a championship with the Warriors, and they think that Butler knows that.

“Lets me be clear,” the fan said. “Jimmy Butler will not win a championship with the Golden State Warriors. It won’t happen. I think Jimmy knows this. At the same time the Heat got Dennis, Wiggins and another good defensive player. They could go on an interesting run. To the 2nd round thats it.”

Regardless of what happens in the future with Jimmy Butler and the Warriors, this is a massive trade. There is still some time for more big trades to go down, but it's hard to imagine anything topping what we have already seen in the last week.