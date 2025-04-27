On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors took a 2-1 series lead against the Houston Rockets behind a virtuoso performance from point guard Stephen Curry. The Warriors played this game without star trade deadline acquisition Jimmy Butler, who is still recovering from the hard fall he took when he was undercut by Amen Thompson during Game 2 of this series.

Butler's outfit on the bench attracted some attention on Saturday night, as he could be seen wearing a large coat during some points of the broadcast on ABC.

After the game, Curry had jokes about his co-star's choice of fashion.

“I almost didn’t need a hot pack on the sidelines sitting next to him,” said Curry, per 95.7 The Game on X.

The Warriors will hope that Jimmy Butler is back in the lineup for Game 4, in which they will try to take a commanding 3-1 lead in this series heading back to Houston.

A big win for the Warriors

Early on in Game 3, it was the Rockets who controlled things, slowing things down to their preferred slower pace and keeping the Warriors' supporting cast under wraps.

However, a late surge in the second quarter by Golden State made what had been a double-digit deficit much more manageable heading into the second half, and they were able to continue that momentum into the third quarter, thanks in no small part to Curry's hot shooting.

Despite gearing their entire defense to stopping number 30, Curry was still able to cash in on his opportunities against the Rockets, finishing the game with 36 points to go along with nine assists and seven rebounds.

There's a very real chance that had Butler not gone down with the injury, the Warriors would be up 3-0 right now and looking for a sweep on Monday. However, what's done is done, and the Warriors will have a great chance to put a stranglehold on this series on Monday evening, hopefully with Butler back in the lineup.

That game is slated to tip off at 10:00 PM ET.