Cam Ward's rookie season has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride. With the chaos around the Tennessee Titans, Ward's development has taken on an unconventional path. However, over the last few weeks, Ward has shown more and more flashes of the talent that propelled him to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Titans interim head coach Mike McCoy talked about how he's been challenging Ward throughout the season. The head coach said that he's been encouraging the young rookie to be better as the season goes on.

“I challenge QB Cam Ward every week to play his best game of the year,” McCoy said, per reporter Jim Wyatt. “There have been improvements every week in certain areas.”

Ward was drafted first overall by the Titans in last year's NFL draft. The former Miami quarterback rose up the draft boards due to his anticipation and his fearlessness to take shots downfield. While there's been a couple of hiccups so far as he adjusts to the NFL level, Ward has shown a lot of improvement while also showing the tools that got him drafted first overall.

Unfortunately, Ward's improvements have not quite translated to the win column yet. The Titans have a 3-13 record through 17 weeks. Ward has also played a part in their struggles, but there's also been a ton of issues around the team in terms of roster construction. It's the early stages of a rebuild, after all.

McCoy will most likely not be the Titans' head coach next season. Hopefully, Ward continues to think about his current coach's challenge as he goes to a new coach.