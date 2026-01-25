Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga suffered a bone bruise after hyperextending his left knee in Thursday night's 123-115 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the team announced on Sunday afternoon.

This injury was revealed after Kuminga underwent an MRI. At this time, the Warriors have not provided a clear timeline for when he will return to the court. Kuminga's progress will be monitored, and a re-evaluation date will be determined in the coming days.

The injury occurred late in the second quarter of Thursday night's game in Dallas when he was driving toward the basket for a layup attempt. Upon planting his left leg and being fouled, Kuminga appeared to twist his ankle and limped to the free-throw line. He made both shots and asked to leave the game before going straight to the locker room in discomfort.

Later in the game, the Warriors announced that Kuminga would not return with what was being labeled as “left knee soreness.”

When ClutchPoints reached out to team personnel for updates on Kuminga's knee and ankle injuries, the severity was downplayed and was said to be “nothing serious.” As a result, the Warriors' belief in Dallas after the loss was that the young forward would be day-to-day, despite undergoing an MRI.

Before he left Thursday's game, Kuminga had scored 10 points on 3-of-3 shooting from the floor in nine minutes off the bench. He also recorded two steals and two assists.

Since being moved back into the rotation by head coach Steve Kerr in the wake of Jimmy Butler's season-ending ACL injury, Kuminga has scored 30 points in about 30 minutes on 10-of-13 shooting. He has gone 9-of-12 from the free-throw line over the Warriors' last two games.

“It's such a shame. He was playing great,” Kerr said after Thursday's loss. “That definitely hurt — not having him available for the second half.”

Once again, the Warriors are dealing with major questions surrounding Kuminga, especially with the NBA trade deadline less than two weeks away. Kuminga continues to be the team's main trade asset, and he has made his stance of wanting a change of scenery very clear.

That trade request has not changed at all, even after Butler's injury and being put back into the lineup.

Until the Warriors can find a trade of their liking, if they even achieve this, the goal was for Kuminga to be a key factor every night at the power forward position. While he hopes to continue his career elsewhere, Kuminga was happy to be back on the floor and was clearly giving it his all in the Warriors' last two games.

After his MRI revealed this bone bruise in his left knee, Kuminga's status with the trade deadline inching closer is very much up in the air.

The Warriors will continue their short four-game road trip on Sunday, as they prepare for a back-to-back against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who booted them from the playoffs a season ago in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Kuminga has already been ruled out for Sunday's game, and he will miss Monday's game as well. It is unknown at this time whether Kuminga will suit up again for the Warriors with the trade deadline on the horizon.