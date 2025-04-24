The Golden State Warriors already aren't the deepest team in the NBA, as they have been relying on their stars for a majority of the season on their way to the playoffs. That problem got even more glaring during Game 2 of the first round against the Houston Rockets when both Jimmy Butler and Brandin Podziemski left the game.

Butler is out for the rest of the night after taking a scary fall and suffering a pelvic contusion. His status moving forward in the series is unclear. Podziemski was a late addition to the injury report on Wednesday with an illness and started the game before eventually checking out and heading back to the locker room. He is questionable to return.

As a result, Steve Kerr has had to lean on som guys that he hasn't had to in recent weeks. Both Jonathan Kuminga and Pat Spencer are getting extended minutes in Houston as the Warriors try to take a 2-0 lead. Kuminga's presence is especially notable after Kerr benched him just before the playoffs, and this is his first game action in nearly two weeks.

That rust is showing up in this game. Kuminga is just 3-for-8 from the floor with eight points and a turnover. On the other hand, Spencer has come in and scored nine quick points on 4-for-6 shooting despite never really playing consistent rotation minutes at any point this season.

Warriors fans couldn't believe that Pat Spencer was outplaying Kuminga (and a lot of other Warriors), and they took to social media to express their feelings.

Regardless of who is making contributions, the Warriors need anybody to come in and help Stephen Curry out. Without Butler, Curry is the only reliable scorer on the team, so Golden State needs any contributions no matter where they are coming from.

The good news for Golden State is that it has two days off before Game 3 back at home. Hopefully for them, Butler and Podziemski can get healthy before then.