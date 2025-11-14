Golden State Warriors' forward Jonathan Kuminga suffered a knee injury in the team's 125-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. His status for Friday's contest against the Spurs is now up in the air, as the club reveals his latest injury update.

Kuminga, who is 23 years old, is officially questionable for Friday's matchup against the Spurs, according to the NBA's latest injury report. The Warriors will likely have to evaluate Jonathan Kuminga leading up to the game, as he's dealing with a bilateral knee, patellar tendonitis injury.

While Kuminga is considered day-to-day, the former first-round pick has played in all 13 games for Golden State so far this season. Through the 13 games he's played in so far, Kuminga is averaging 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds (career-high), and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 32.4% from beyond the three-point line.

He was forced to exit Wednesday's contest early due to a knee injury after just 12 minutes of playing time. Kuminga ended that game with just four rebounds, while failing to record a single point or assist on the night.

Kuminga tends to sub in at small forward or power forward, depending on what's needed. If he is unable to play on Friday, then the Warriors will likely look to give Buddy Hield some more playing time, while Al Horford or Quentin Post could see some extra time as well.

We should know more about Jonathan Kuminga's status sometime on Friday. The Warriors and Spurs are scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. EST, as they'll face off in the group stage of the NBA Cup.