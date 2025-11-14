Steve Kerr had high praises to share about Stephen Curry following the Golden State Warriors' 125-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

In 34 minutes of action, Curry finished with a stat line of 46 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals. He shot 13-of-25 from the field, including 5-of-16 from beyond the arc, and 15-of-16 from the free-throw line.

Kerr reflected on his superstar guard's performance after the game, via Golden State's social media page. The head coach has won so much with Curry since 2014, giving the NBA its most recent modern dynasty. Still being colleagues with one another, he refers to Curry as the “sun” in the team's “solar system.”

“He's the reason this whole thing has happened. He's our Tim Duncan. He's the Sun in our solar system and he's just such an incredible player and teammate,” Kerr said.

What lies ahead for Stephen Curry, Warriors

Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry won four championships throughout their time together. Curry continues to be vital to the Warriors' success at his advanced age, making it crucial for the team to keep capitalizing while they still can.

Having appeared in 10 of the first 13 games, Curry has averaged 27.1 points, 3.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. He is shooting 45.3% overall, including 36.9% from downtown, and 93.5% from the charity stripe.

Golden State has a 7-6 record on the season, holding the ninth spot of the Western Conference standings. They are two games above the Utah Jazz and three games above the Memphis Grizzlies. Meanwhile, they are even with the Portland Trail Blazers while trailing the Phoenix Suns by 0.5 games.

The Warriors will continue preparation for their upcoming matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Spurs in a rematch on Nov. 14 at 9:30 p.m. ET as a part of the NBA Cup group stage.