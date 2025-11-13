The Golden State Warriors responded to their lowest point of the season with a much-needed 125-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, but Jimmy Butler made sure no one forgot what came before it.

Following what head coach Steve Kerr described as an “embarrassing” loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this week, Butler admitted the defeat was “humbling” and served as a reality check for the veteran-heavy Warriors.

Jimmy Butler on the blowout loss to the Thunder leading to a response against the Spurs: “Very humbling to see what a championship team really looks like. That’s what we need to get to.” Steph Curry: “When you lose you gotta assess what’s going on. Don’t be afraid of changes.” pic.twitter.com/Ah8O2SRHRZ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It was very humbling to see what a championship team really looks like,” Butler said postgame. “That’s where we’ve got to get to, together on both sides of the ball, having fun, being joyful out there. I think we got back to that tonight.”

The Warriors held a series of player and staff meetings on Wednesday morning at their San Antonio hotel before tipoff. Kerr said the discussions were less about panic and more about rediscovering their identity.

“We weren’t exactly panicking,” Kerr noted. But we needed to rediscover who we are.”

Article Continues Below

Golden State responded behind a vintage Stephen Curry performance, 46 points on 13-of-25 shooting, including five threes and 15-of-16 from the line. Butler contributed 28 points, eight assists, and six rebounds, setting the tone early with his aggression. Moses Moody added 19 points and five threes.

However, the night wasn’t all positive. Forward Jonathan Kuminga exited the game early after tweaking his right leg, finishing with zero points and four rebounds in 12 minutes. The team later confirmed he suffered a mild ankle sprain and will be reevaluated in the coming days.

The teams meet again on Friday.

With the win, the Warriors improved to 7-6. More importantly, Butler’s leadership helped refocus a group still adjusting to early adversity and still chasing the level of cohesion they saw from Oklahoma City.