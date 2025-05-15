The Golden State Warriors’ 2025 postseason run came to an end Tuesday night with a 121-110 Game 5 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals. While the defeat marked a disappointing finish, veteran guard Jimmy Butler III made it clear that his belief in the team’s future remains strong — and that questions about his age are far from a concern.

Butler, who recorded 17 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals while shooting 4-for-11 from the field and 9-for-11 from the free throw line, reflected postgame on his renewed energy and optimism since joining Golden State.

Acquired from the Miami Heat at the trade deadline, Butler became a stabilizing force in the Warriors’ lineup. His arrival helped lift Golden State from a middling 25-27 record to a 48-34 finish, ultimately propelling the team to the second round of the playoffs despite losing Stephen Curry to injury after Game 1.

Speaking to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, Butler credited his new environment for reigniting his passion for the game.

“I'm comfortable. I'm happy. I got my joy back as Buddy [Hield] said. I am very fortunate to be here,” Butler said.

Jimmy Butler embraces sidekick role to Stephen Curry, dismisses concerns about Warriors' aging core

Butler also embraced his role within the team’s hierarchy, emphasizing his appreciation for playing alongside Curry and contributing within Golden State’s unselfish system.

“To come here and know I'm second to Steph is a really good thing,” Butler said. “To be his sidekick, it's really refreshing.”

Butler, now 35, was asked about the perception that the Warriors’ aging core only has a two-year window to contend. In a video shared by The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Butler rejected the idea that age limits the group’s potential.

“If we win some, it could be longer than that,” Butler said. “Because I still think we have a lot of great basketball ahead of us. I don’t think this age thing is anything with the way we take care of our bodies, doing it right. I think the potential is there so this full season we got coming up ahead, I think we’ll find out.”

Jimmy Butler on the two-year window ahead for the Warriors: “If we win some, it could be longer than that. Because I still think we have a lot of great basketball ahead of us. I don’t think this age thing is anything with the way we take care of our bodies.” pic.twitter.com/fd8faPuNJT — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Butler completed his 14th NBA season averaging 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 50.4% from the field and 30.8% from three-point range in 55 regular-season games. He will turn 36 during the 2025-26 season but remains under contract for two more years.

Golden State now turns to the offseason with Butler, Curry, Draymond Green, and head coach Steve Kerr all aligned contractually through 2027. While their second-round exit sparked questions about roster depth and durability, Butler’s message was clear: the Warriors are not done competing — and neither is he.