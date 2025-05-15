The Golden State Warriors saw their 2025 NBA Playoff run come to an end on Tuesday night, falling 121-110 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of their second-round series. While the result marked the end of the season, Stephen Curry revealed after the loss that he had been targeting a possible return had the series extended to a Game 6.

Curry, who suffered a low-grade left hamstring strain in Game 1, was sidelined for the remainder of the series. The Warriors won the series opener but dropped four straight games, marking the first time under head coach Steve Kerr that the team lost four consecutive playoff contests.

Speaking with The Athletic following the elimination, Curry said a potential return in Game 6 was within reach.

“Everything was kind of aligned for Game 6. I had some testing to do and who knows how that would have went because I hadn’t gone live since Game 1,” Curry said. “And first time dealing with this injury I was pretty optimistic but there were a couple of more checkpoints to get through. But it’s the great what if.”

Steph Curry said "everything was aligned" for his Game 6 return. Just needed to clear some final testing.

Curry’s absence was a significant blow to Golden State’s offensive structure and late-game execution. The Warriors leaned on Jimmy Butler III, Draymond Green, and rising guard Brandin Podziemski throughout the series, but the loss of their star point guard proved too much to overcome.

Stephen Curry reflects on missed opportunity, eyes two-year window with Warriors’ core

Curry was also asked about the future of the current core — a group that now includes longtime teammates Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr, as well as midseason acquisition Jimmy Butler. All are under contract for two more seasons.

“Yes, but I’m just also forward to next year,” Curry said when asked if he sees a two-year window. “This leap still reminds you that teams are still alive, we see the injuries that have happened unfortunately and nothing is guaranteed in terms of being competitive or being a contender. So, yeah our contracts are all me, Draymond, Steve, Jimmy — all two years. [We] want this ride to last as long as possible but it’s just about what does this team need for next year? Answer those questions over the summer.”

Curry added that the team will need to prepare to navigate a full season without relying on a late surge to reach the playoffs.

“Everybody preparing themselves individually to get through another 82-game season… hopefully with a little bit more of a comfort room down the stretch where you don’t have to have a two-month gauntlet just to make the playoffs,” he said. “So, that’s all we really focused on right now and I’m excited about it because there’s clarity although there are a lot of decisions that need to be made over the summer.”

The Warriors now enter a pivotal offseason with questions surrounding roster depth, youth development, and long-term planning. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves move on to their second consecutive Western Conference Finals appearance.