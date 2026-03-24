Despite rumors of a potential retirement, 41-year-old Joe Flacco is returning to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2026. While many expected the veteran quarterback to hang it up, he actually chose the Bengals over reported interest from rival teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders, who are expected to make Fernando Mendoza the No. 1 pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, showed significant interest in Flacco before he re-signed with the Bengals, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported. Flacco also had other options, but “liked the setup in Cincinnati,” per Fowler.

Flacco's 2025 season was a tale of two halves, beginning with a disastrous stint with the Cleveland Browns before righting the ship with the Bengals.

After being traded between the in-state rivals, Flacco somehow revived his career in year 19 to earn his first career Pro Bowl nod. Although he was just 1-5 as the Bengals' interim starter, Flacco kept the offense afloat enough before Joe Burrow returned in Week 13.

Article Continues Below

Without Flacco, the Raiders remain in no-man's land until Mendoza arrives.

Aidan O'Connell is currently the only quarterback under contract with the Raiders after the team traded Geno Smith to the New York Jets. O'Connell, one of the lowest-rated quarterbacks in the last five years, spent the 2025 season as Las Vegas' third-string, behind Smith and Kenny Pickett.

While the Raiders could end the 2026 NFL Draft with two quarterbacks, they are still expected to sign a veteran to back up the rookie Mendoza. Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, Tyrod Taylor and Cooper Rush headline the available options, with each starting at least one game in 2025.