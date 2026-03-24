The Milwaukee Bucks recently caused a stir when it was revealed that they were not on the same page with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo regarding a potential return to the lineup this season. The Bucks prefer to shut the superstar down for the year, while Antetokounmpo himself has been pining to get back out on the court.

Recently, NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN speculated on what this could mean for the team moving forward.

“It's a failure to communicate between Giannis and the Bucks,” said Windhorst, per NBA on ESPN on X, formerly Twitter. “It's a failure to get on the same page, just as it was during the trade season… at the risk of parodying myself, why would the Bucks not want to play Giannis? They don't want to play him because they do not want him to get hurt.”

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This was of course a callback to a viral meme from a few years ago, in which a clip of Windhorst pointing to the ceiling while speculating on what was going on with the Utah Jazz at the time made the rounds on social media.

Windhorst stated his belief that the Bucks are looking to hold Antetokounmpo out of the lineup presently so that his potential value on the trade market does not diminish this offseason. Milwaukee surprised many by opting to keep the star through the recent NBA trade deadline, although some have speculated that it was simply a ploy to wait for the summer, in which teams will be in a better position to make more lucrative offers.

In any case, the Bucks are next slated to hit the floor on Wednesday evening on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers as they continue their West Coast trip.