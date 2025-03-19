Life as a sideline reporter in the NBA comes with its fair share of danger. Reporters can be subjected to some frustrated demeanor from the coaches they interview, or they are exposed to the hazards of standing close to the hardwood, such as being hit with a basketball. On Tuesday, Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area found out the hard way just how dangerous the job can be. Thankfully Kevon Looney was by his side.

Prior to the Warriors' 104-93 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Burke was interviewing Looney about what the recipe for success for Golden State will be as they head into a game without Stephen Curry, who was out due to rest. Some Warriors players were shooting the ball near them, and the ball bounced towards Burke, nearly hitting her on the head. Looney, however, deflected the ball away, much to Burke's delight.

“Man, thank you for saving my life,” a relieved Burke said, via BricksCenter on X (formerly Twitter).

Kevon Looney just saved the reporters life 😭 (Via @MrBuckBuckNBA) pic.twitter.com/tuE36OTxM8 — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) March 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Burke is not the only one who feels as though she was saved by Looney. There are certainly plenty of Warriors fans who feel the same way after everything the 29-year-old center has done for the team since being drafted 30th overall in 2015.

It took Looney a bit of time to cement himself as a rotation player, but he's been part of three championship winning teams, and he played a prominent part on those squads as well. He's an incredible offensive rebounder who gives it his all every time he's on the court, and he's also surprisingly mobile defensively, allowing him to keep up with much quicker players on the perimeter.

He may not be featuring as much in the Warriors' rotation anymore, but even head coach Steve Kerr will agree that he's a lifesaver — always ready to contribute when called upon.

Warriors answer the call amid Stephen Curry's rest day

Speaking of saving lives, the Warriors will be thanking their lucky stars that their front office pushed to trade for Jimmy Butler prior to the deadline. Butler has given the Warriors an edge, and another star-caliber do-it-all player who can carry a heavy workload — a necessary player to have to preserve Stephen Curry's energy for when it matters the most.

After losing embarrassingly to the shorthanded Denver Nuggets, the Warriors redeemed themselves with a win over the Bucks, getting them back on the winning track in a huge way.