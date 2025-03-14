NBA analyst and former player Chandler Parsons shared his unique take on Golden State Warriors All-Star shooter Stephen Curry reaching his prolific 4,000th 3-point milestone in Thursday’s win against the Sacramento Kings. After watching Curry score his unprecended 4,000 career threes in the Warriors’ 130-104 victory against the Kings, where Steph finished with 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-6 from deep, Parson revealed his take.

Parsons says the NBA may never see a player like Curry again, per FanDuel TV’s Run it Back.

“This is with every defense tailored to stop Steph Curry. He’s seen every coverage in the world and still continues to get open. His conditioning is like no other. The way he stays in shape, the way he moves without the ball,” Parsons said. “We will never see it again and again a lot of guys can shoot the ball, a lot of guys can create space, nobody does it as big of moments as him, and nobody does it as clutch as him.”

Will the NBA ever see another shooter as dominant as Curry? It’s a fascinating question, considering the current three-point shooting era. Perhaps, in the future, when the three-point shot at a high volume is encouraged, coupled with the longevity of an NBA career, we could see another Stephen Curry. However, it may take a while.

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden is currently the next closest on the list at 3,127 threes. However, NBA analyst Chandler Parson's take could stand the test of time. Still, Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum might be the youngest superstar on the list to have enough career left in front of him, but even he is at 1,517 made.

Steve Kerr reacts to Stephen Curry’s 4,000 after Warriors win

After Thursday’s win, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr discussed Warriors’ Stephen Curry. Kerr revealed Curry’s influence on the league, which began during Kerr’s first year with the Warriors, per the San Francisco Chronicle’s Ann Killion.

“That first year, and even more so the second year I was here, he just changed the entire game,” Kerr said. “He changed the way everybody thought about the 3-point shot.

“But to me, it was more of a psychological shift with Steph, which then translated to the rest of the league. It was like, oh wait a second, we can actually play this way instead of getting set up and making sure every shot was a good shot — the way I was raised.”

The Warriors will look to extend their six-game winning streak against the Knicks on Saturday.