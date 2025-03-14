Stephen Curry, the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers, added another historic feat Thursday night by becoming the first player in league history to hit 4,000 career threes. The Golden State Warriors star reached the milestone during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings.

Curry sank the milestone shot in the third quarter, using the signature fake and smooth release he has perfected over 16 seasons with the Warriors.

“It was a special moment, obviously to do it at home,” noted the Warriors superstar after the game. “The 2,974 record in New York was great, but to do it in front of the home fans… I felt the energy, it was special.”

Stephen Curry often reflects on the night he set the all-time three-pointers record against the New York Knicks, sinking his 2,974th on December 14, 2021. That moment felt surreal at the time, yet now Curry has surpassed 4,000, a mark that seems nearly impossible for anyone else to reach.

Curry didn’t need to do much more in the Warriors’ 130-104 blowout. The 11-time All-Star, who has led the league in 3-pointers eight times, finished with 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-6 from deep, while adding five assists. The win improved the Warriors to 13-1 in games featuring Jimmy Butler since acquiring the six-time All-Star at the trade deadline.

Stephen Curry's endless list of records

The ways Curry stands alone as a shooter seem endless. He holds the record for most 3-pointers made and ranks 13th all-time in 3-point percentage, despite attempting far more shots than anyone ahead of him.

Curry accounts for 26 of the NBA’s 104 games with at least 10 made 3-pointers. He owns five of the league’s seven seasons with 300 or more threes. Though he sits one shy of the single-game record of 14—held by former teammate Klay Thompson—his name dominates the rest of the leaderboard.

Much has changed since the four-time NBA champion drained his first, 1,000th, 2,000th, and even 3,000th three-pointer. What remains the same, however, is Curry’s elite marksmanship from beyond the arc.

Since Butler joined the Warriors, Curry has been on fire, topping the league in made 3-pointers per game for the fifth straight season and the 12th time in 13 years.

Given all that, the question was never whether Curry would reach 4,000 3-pointers—it’s felt inevitable for years unless injury derailed him. The real question is whether anyone can come close to matching his achievements, let alone his influence.

With the victory, the Warriors moved to 38-28 through 66 games, securing the sixth seed in the Western Conference. They are currently riding a six-game winning streak and have won nine of their last ten.

Next up, they will stay home to face the New York Knicks on Saturday night.