Warriors coach Steve Kerr's wild Stephen Curry '8,000 threes' take after 4k milestone

After Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry made 4,000 career threes in Thursday’s win, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr teased what the future could hold for his all-time leading three-point scorer. After beating the Sacramento Kings 130-104, Kerr reflected on Curry’s career. In light of his unprecedented career milestone, Kerr believes Steph is far from slowing down as the NBA’s greatest shooter.

Kerr says Curry could double up on his latest career milestone, per the San Francisco Chronicle’s Ann Killion.

“Eight thousand?” Kerr said.

He smiled when he said it, but how far can Curry go from his recent 4,000 milestone? Amidst the jubilation, Kerr looked back on his first two seasons with the Warriors.

“That first year, and even more so the second year I was here, he just changed the entire game,” Kerr said. “He changed the way everybody thought about the 3-point shot.

“But to me it was more a psychological shift with Steph, which then translated to the rest of the league. It was like, oh wait a second, we can actually play this way instead of getting set up and making sure every shot was a good shot — the way I was raised.”

Curry’s three-point shooting inspired a generation to shoot well beyond the arc. He proved this was successful, punctuated with multiple championships, including the 2022 Finals MVP award after beating the Boston Celtics 4-2. Steph’s received a shoutout from Lakers All-Star LeBron James. James gave Curry his flowers on social media after making NBA history.

Stephen Curry’s reaction to 4,000 threes after Warriors win

Head coach Steve Kerr watched Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry react to his big night in Thursday’s win against the Kings. It was fitting for Curry to reach 4,000 career threes in front of his home crowd at the Oracle Arena. Despite hitting only two threes against the Kings, the Warriors sealed the win as they extended their winning streak to six.

“It was very symbolic, how tonight went,” Curry said. “I only got nine shot attempts, and it seemed like a very mundane night because of the way that they are guarding us, but then you look up, and we were up 26. As ugly as it got in the second quarter, we were able to withstand that run, and we could correct those mistakes.