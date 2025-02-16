Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry took a trip down memory lane during NBA’s All-Star Weekend. On Saturday, the 2025 All-Stars practiced at the old Oracle Arena, now named Oakland Arena. It was a light practice for most while Curry and his former teammate Kevin Durant reminisced over winning championships.

Curry even suggested the Warriors return for a meaningful game at some point in the future, per The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II.

“I absolutely love the idea of coming back to play a game here,” Curry said. “It should be a regular-season game.”

Curry remembered how Oracle Arena when he was a young rookie, prior to the Warriors dynasty that began in 2015.

“We had a run where we created opportunities for memories to happen,” Curry said. “But anybody who came here before we won in 2015 could feel how unique this place was. It became more of a national, international arena because of the winning.

“Hosting that many finals and the whole deal. But it was always here. My rookie year, it was talked about differently than other arenas. Because it was just raw and you only came here for the game. Wasn’t no bells and whistles,” Curry concluded.

Steph even requested a friend take his picture while he sat in the locker room where his NBA career began.

Kevin Durant shares his Warriors memories at Oracle Arena

Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant joined the Warriors in 2016-17. He captured back-to-back championships and was named Finals MVP in both. Durant may have rejected a Warriors reunion before the NBA trade deadline, but that doesn't mean he doesn't share the fondest memories of his time in the Bay.

When a reporter asked Durant to name his favorite memory at the old Oracle Arena, it didn't take long for him to respond.

“Game 5, 2017,” Durant said. “Winning the championship here, celebrating in the locker room, celebrating on the floor. I think that was the only time we did that. Out of the four championships the Warriors won in this era, I think that’s the only time they celebrated at home. So that’s pretty cool.”

The 2016 and 2017 titles are the only two championships Durant has ever won. As he enters his 15th All-Star Game, Durant still looks back on his time with the Warriors and smiles while feeling nostalgic. The memories of winning those titles, which he shares with Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, will never fade.