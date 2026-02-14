Last Postseason, Damian Lillard suffered a torn Achilles while playing for the Milwaukee Bucks. Less than 10 months later, he is wearing a Portland Trail Blazers uniform again and winning his third 3-Point Contest in the last four years. Welcome to the Twilight Zone.

The star point guard, who has not and probably will not play a single game this season, overcame a lengthy layoff and fierce competitors like Devin Booker and rookie Kon Knueppel to reclaim his throne during NBA All-Star Weekend. He joins Larry Bird and Craig Hodges as the only players in NBA history to win the event three times. Booker was poised to snatch the trophy, but Lillard's 30-point showing in the final round narrowly held up.

Although it has been a while since the seven-time All-NBA selection has taken an official 3-pointer, fans were hit with a reminder that it is still indeed Dame Time.

Damian Lillard stuns the masses

“He’s {for real} one of the greatest to ever do it he won the three point contest with half of an Achilles,” @JDCowboys2 remarked. “Almost shed tears this man been through a lot {for real},” @rozaydaghost commented. “What an amazing chapter added to his story.”

“From Achilles tear to 3x 3PT champ in just a year?” @loftymimi marveled. “Dame is built different. Pure inspiration.” While many fans were in awe of Lillard's still-smooth shooting stroke, others were equally astonished by the NBA's decision to allow him to compete in the All-Star Weekend staple despite missing the entire campaign. Someone obviously lost the chance to enter the 3-point contest because of the 35-year-old's involvement.

“Insane talent but let's be real — giving a spot to a guy with 0 games played this season over active shooters feels like pure NBA entertainment marketing,” @Youngsixtus expressed. “Congrats tho Dame.”

“This is peak disrespect to the rest of the league,” @coldog05 declared. “Damian Lillard out here dominating a skill contest while literally doing nothing else all season. Insane.”

Whether or not fans believe Lillard should have competed, he deserves ample praise for outdoing everyone else at well less than full strength. History will remember the event for the nine-time All-Star's prowess and perseverance, and it will probably gloss over the lack of NBA minutes he logged this season.

Perhaps more than anything, this stunning display gives Blazers fans a huge reason to look forward to next season.