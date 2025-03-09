The Golden State Warriors continue to win games at a high rate since the addition of Jimmy Butler, and there's no doubt that he's changed the trajectory of the team this season. Butler was a game-changer in their latest win against the Detroit Pistons, scoring 15 points in the quarter and helping them down the stretch to get the victory.

After the game, Stephen Curry harped on the impact of Butler and what he did against the Pistons to help them win.

“[Jimmy] always talks about making the ‘right play.' The right play was to score,” Curry said.

As a whole, Butler continues to leave an impact on the team, and Curry shared how he's transformed them since joining.

“It’s pretty clear as day the difference in not just our record but how we’re playing,” Curry said. “How we’re winning and his impact on the game. Early, it was him getting back in shape trying to figure out how to be aggressive and play in our system. Now we need to cater to his actions and his comfort zones, and then it's just got better every game. We gotta keep doing that. We're not getting ahead of ourselves, but it's nice to win games.”

The Warriors have climbed up the standings and are now sixth in the Western Conference, and they have a chance to gain more ground depending on what happens above them.

The way they're playing, they could be a team that surprises many and makes a run in the playoffs. Some have forgotten that they're not even at full strength, with Jonathan Kuminga set to return soon.

Right now, it's good to see that the core of Butler, Curry, and Draymond Green are clicking at the right time, and they have the experience to know what it takes to get to the NBA Finals.