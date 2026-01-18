When the Charlotte Hornets pulled into Chase Center on Saturday night, they brought a defensive game plan that looked less like a traditional NBA scheme and more like a frantic game of tag. The target? Stephen Curry.

The Golden State Warriors superstar found himself at the center of a defensive circus as Charlotte utilized “egregious” tactics to keep the ball out of his hands. From full-court face-guarding to triple-teams before he even crossed half-court, the Hornets made it clear they wanted anyone but Curry to beat them. While the strategy was aggressive, Curry wasn't frustrated; he was actually amused.

“There's a part of you that fights it just because it's not real basketball,” Curry said following the Warriors' 136-116 victory. “But there’s also a part of it that's flattering… knowing that you demand that much attention and what it does to create shots for other guys.”

The “other guys” certainly took advantage of the extra breathing room. With the Hornets obsessing over Curry, the rest of the Golden State roster went to work.

De'Anthony Melton led the charge with a season-high 24 points, while Draymond Green added 20 of his own. In total, eight Warriors scored in double figures, and the team made history by having at least 10 different players hit a three-pointer for the third consecutive game, an NBA record.

Despite the defensive headache, Curry remained efficient when he did find daylight. He finished the night with 14 points and a handful of assists, orchestrating a third-quarter 20-5 run that broke the game open after Charlotte had cut the lead to three.

For the Hornets, Brandon Miller’s game-high 28 points weren't enough to offset a defensive gamble that left the rest of the Warriors wide open. As Golden State moves to 5-1 on their current homestand, Curry’s “gravity” remains the most dangerous weapon in basketball, even when he isn't the one putting the ball in the hoop.