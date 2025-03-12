The Golden State Warriors are rolling since adding Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, going 12-1 with the veteran in the lineup. Everyone is benefiting from Butler's arrival, including superstar Stephen Curry.

While the Warriors are in the sixth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference as we speak, it's hard not to discuss this franchise as a potential dark horse for a Larry O'Brien. Curry is balling out and he has the perfect co-star with a playoff pedigree of his own. Plus, the supporting cast is doing their thing on both ends of the floor.

Speaking to 95.7 The Game, Steph made it clear — No. 5 is on his mind:

“Somebody asked me this summer, ‘What are you still playing for?’ [Number five] That’s literally the only thing you’re playing for… I like where we’re at right now. I think we have what it takes to do it. But I’m not fast-forwarding to saying, ‘Oh, we’re a championship team right now’ because we have another level to get to.”

Curry is confident in this Warriors group but he knows it's been just 13 games with Butler. They have more work to do, especially in a loaded Western Conference. As things stand right now, Golden State would face the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. If that did happen, it would be no easy task, especially with Luka Doncic starting to find his footing with his new squad.

Steph is a winner. If he didn't have championship aspirations, there would be something wrong. But, the reality is the Warriors were down bad before acquiring Butler. This is a work in progress and they still have time to find their best as Jimmy gets more accustomed to his new surroundings.

Steve Kerr's squad has won five in a row and will welcome back Jonathan Kuminga to the lineup for Thursday's clash with the Sacramento Kings. Kuminga will help them immensely in their push to remain in the top six.