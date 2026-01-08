Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green gave Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel his flowers for an impressive rookie season. Green says he told the fourth overall pick what he thought of him after a 132-125 win. Knueppel helped the Hornets beat the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, which was their most impressive win of the season, on Monday.

Green addressed the conversation he had with Knueppel after the Hornets' seven-point loss to the Warriors, per The Draymond Green Show.

“Kon Knueppel, number one, we had the opportunity to play the Charlotte Hornets,” Green said. “I spoke to him after the game, and I told him, ‘Man I’ll be honest with you young fella. I’m a big fan of your game. I had no idea you were this good.’”

Green believes Knueppel has a chance to win Rookie of the Year.

“Kon can hoop. And I was very surprised by his size. He’s 6’7. Big frame. Not weak at all, like pretty strong dude. I was very surprised by that. Which to me, makes who he’s been early in his rookie year, very sustainable,” Green added. “He shoots lights out. He’s got a better handle than he gets credit for, but his size, I think Kon Knueppel can compete with Cooper Flagg for Rookie of the Year.”

Knueppel is averaging 19.5 points on 48.3% shooting, including 43.5% from deep, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

Kon Knueppel reacts to Hornets' win over Thunder

Rookie Kon Knueppel's 23 points helped the Hornets secure a blowout win against the Thunder. Knueppel, one of six Hornets players who scored in double figures in a 124-97 win against the defending champions, connected on 5-of-7 from deep, as his efficient 3-point shooting continues throughout his rookie campaign.

After the win, Knueppel addressed the Hornets' mindset heading into Sunday's win against the Thunder.

“We were composed; we came in here like we belonged, and we gotta do that every night,” Knueppel said. “We can be an elite offensive group; we play with the pass, and we play fast. That's what we've been doing for the past half-month, and we want to keep it going.”

🎙️ Kon Knueppel: "We were composed. We came in here like we belonged, and we gotta do that every night." "We can be an elite offensive group. We play with the pass, and we play fast. That's what we've been doing for the past half-month, and we want to keep it going." pic.twitter.com/SbyBQEpzbl — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) January 6, 2026

The Hornets dropped a 97-96 game against the Raptors, but will look to bounce back when they host the Pacers on Thursday.