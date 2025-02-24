Sunday night was quite the good one for the Golden State Warriors. Not only did they move to 5-1 in the Jimmy Butler era by defeating the Dallas Mavericks, 126-102, they also honored one of the pillars of their near-decade-long dynasty in Andre Iguodala, retiring his jersey number nine and hanging it on the Chase Center rafters, never to be worn by any other player in the franchise.

Iguodala was part of the Warriors from 2013 to 2019, and then he rejoined the team in 2021, winning four championships in the process. He's so ingrained within the franchise's culture that there were certainly plenty of unforgettable moments that the team shared with him throughout his illustrious stint with the team. Regardless, one memory stands out for Stephen Curry — even nearly 10 years later after it happened.

Speaking to reporters after the Warriors' win over the Mavericks, Curry revealed that his favorite memory of Iguodala came after their 2015 NBA Finals triumph when the former saw the latter drink a shot of heavy liquor.

“He wasn't a big drinker. After we won the first championship in Cleveland, having a first shot with him. That was a big moment. It took a championship to get him to take a shot of tequila,” Curry said, via KNBR on X (formerly Twitter). “He loosened some of his personal rules and had a good night with us. So he promised us that and he came through.”

Iguodala had been living a straight-edge lifestyle, eschewing vices and totally dedicating himself to his craft. So for him to let loose and decide that having a drink (or maybe two) was worth it will live long in Curry and the Warriors' collective memory. And considering how big of an achievement winning a championship is, not to mention four of them, then surely that drink was worth it even for someone who does not drink alcohol.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors want Andre Iguodala

There's no coincidence that the Warriors, throughout Stephen Curry's tenure, haven't been able to win a championship without the services of Andre Iguodala. Iguodala may not have won a Sixth Man of the Year award for his career, but the way he changed the dynamic of the team with his defense, passing, and overall knowledge of the team's system makes him one of the team's most important pillars.

Iguodala helped raise the level of maturity and professionalism in the Warriors' locker room, conducting himself as a role model for everyone to emulate. And that is simply the cherry on top of his incredible contributions to the team's championship hopes.