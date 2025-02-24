During the Golden State Warriors game against the Charlotte Hornets this coming week, the Warriors will honor the 2015 championship team. On Sunday during the Warriors' game against the Dallas Mavericks, they honored a specific member of that team with Andre Iguodala's jersey retirement ceremony. A fitting honor for the 2015 Finals MVP. During Andre Iguodala's jersey retirement, Stephen Curry had a strong message for his former teammate.

“We talked about our dynasty years, the championships, the Finals MVPs, all the big shots, the big moments you had, the real ones they know where it all started,” Stephen Curry said.

“I remember Game 6 in 2013, you were on the Denver Nuggets. We were the young, scrappy Warriors who were trying to cement ourselves in the playoffs. We had the fortunate of beating you that series, but the first thing after the horn went off, you ran across the court and you found me,” Curry continued. “I could feel that you saw something. Fast-forward four months later. . .you were the first one to choose us. And that meant the world for a team that was trying to figure it out.”

Following the Warriors' playoff series win against the Nuggets in 2013, Iguodala ended up joining the Warriors via a sign-and-trade deal also involving the Utah Jazz. Iguodala went on to play a major role during the 2015, 2017 and 2018 Golden State championship runs.

Iguodala played eight consecutive seasons for the Warriors before they traded him to the Miami Heat following the 2018-19 season. He would return to the franchise as a free agent ahead of the 2021-22 season. He was part of the 2022 title team, albeit not quite having the same impact, and he announced his retirement after the 2022-23 season.

During Iguodala's eight total seasons with the Warriors, he averaged 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 48 percent shooting from the field, 33.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 63.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.